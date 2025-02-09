Rohit Regains Form with a Hundred; India Clinch ODI Series vs England

Cuttack: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a scintillating century, guiding India to a resounding victory over England in the second ODI and sealing the three-match series. His 32nd ODI hundred was a masterclass in stroke play, as he dismantled the English attack with elegance and authority.

Coming into the game under scrutiny after a string of low scores, Rohit silenced his critics in emphatic fashion. He played a composed yet aggressive innings, reaching his century off just 76 balls—his second-fastest in ODIs against England. His knock, laced with nine boundaries and seven towering sixes, underlined his ability to dominate world-class bowling attacks. He brought up the milestone in style, stepping out and launching the ball over long-off, drawing a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

Chasing England’s competitive total of 304, India got off to a flying start with Rohit leading from the front. His intent was clear from the outset, as he smashed Gus Atkinson for a four and a six in the second over before taking on Saqib Mahmood with two colossal sixes in quick succession. He raced to a half-century in just 30 balls, setting the tone for India’s chase. The packed Cuttack stadium erupted as he reached his fifty with a crisp cut off Adil Rashid.

Rohit’s century ensured that India chased down the target comfortably, despite England’s disciplined bowling effort in the middle overs. With the ICC Champions Trophy set to begin on February 19, the Indian captain’s return to form comes at the perfect time, providing the team with a major boost ahead of the global tournament.

Fastest ODI Hundreds for Rohit Sharma (by balls):

63 balls vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2023

76 balls vs England, Cuttack, 2025*

82 balls vs England, Nottingham, 2018

82 balls vs New Zealand, Indore, 2023

84 balls vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2018

India’s victory was built on a strong all-round performance, with the bowlers restricting England to 304 despite a solid start by the visitors. The Indian pacers and spinners combined to deliver a disciplined effort, ensuring that the target remained within reach. With this win, India sealed the series 2-0, reinforcing their dominance in home conditions.

Rohit, who had managed just two runs in the first ODI, found his rhythm when it mattered most, answering his critics with a captain’s knock. His return to form will be a significant boost for India as they shift focus to the upcoming Champions Trophy, where he will once again be at the helm, looking to lead the team to glory.

Top Batting Performances

Rohit Sharma (IND) – 119 (90), 9 fours, 7 sixes, SR: 132.22

Ben Duckett (ENG) – 65 (56), 5 fours, 1 six, SR: 116.07

Liam Livingstone (ENG) – 41 (32), 3 fours, 2 sixes, SR: 128.12

Axar Patel (IND) – 41 (43), 4 fours, SR: 95.34

Top Bowling Performances

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) – 3/35, Econ: 4.37

Jamie Overton (ENG)- 2