Delimitation 2026: UP, Bihar may see Massive Increase in Lok Sabha Seats

TNI Bureau: India’s electoral landscape is set for a major shift in the year 2026.

Concerns have emerged in southern States, which fear a reduction in Lok Sabha seats if the process is based on population.

If the process will be based on the State’s population, northern States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with higher populations will gain seats.

As per the Dravidian Insight’s estimation, if the Lok Sabha gets 846 seats, then the majority mark would be 424. The northern states like Uttar Pradesh (143), Bihar (79), Madhya Pradesh (52), Rajasthan (50), Gujarat (43) Jharkhand (24), Haryana (18) and Delhi (12) would have a total of 378 seats and if states like Maharashtra (76) and Odisha (28) are added, it would jump to 525, way above the majority mark.

Other States like West Bengal (60), Assam (21), Chhatisgarh (19), Punjab (18), Jammu and Kashmir (9), Uttarakhand (7), Himachal Pradesh (4), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Manipur (2), Meghalay (2), Tripura (2), Dadar & Nagar Haveli + Daman & Diu (2), Goa (2), Chandigarh (1), Sikkim (1), Nagaland (1), Mizoram (1), Lakshadweep (1), Andaman & Nicobar (1), which will have total 156 seats.

The southern States like Andhra+Telangana (54), Karnataka (41), Kerala (20), Puducherry (1) and Tamil Nadu (49) will have 165 seats together.