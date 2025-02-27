TNI Morning News Headlines – February 27, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi rushed to Capital Hospital and inquired about the health condition of the sevayats who fell down while climbing atop Lingaraj Temple.
➡️X-ray technician found hanging in the X-ray room of Capital Hospital.
 
➡️Orissa High Court directed the State Government to amend Odisha Civil Services Pension Rules, 1992, within 3 months, while dismissing VRS application of a petitioner.
 
➡️Union Health Minister JP Nadda to arrive in Bhubaneswar today; will participate in a summit to be organised by National Health Mission in Puri on February 28.
 
➡️Terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy in Sunderbani, Akhnoor, yesterday. Search operations are underway to neutralize the perpetrators.
 
➡️5.0 magnitude quake hits Assam’s Morigaon, tremors felt in Guwahati.
 

➡️Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Operation is underway to rescue workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel after its portion collapsed on 22nd February.
 
➡️Prayagraj: Mahakumbh 2025 concludes but devotees still arriving for holy dip.
 
➡️104 weapons surrendered in six Manipur districts.
 
➡️Sensex climbs 231.97 points to 74,834.09 in early trade; Nifty up 65.75 points to 22,613.30.
 
➡️Rupee falls 14 paise to 87.33 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️US President Donald Trump will impose 25 pc tariffs on EU.
 
➡️Supreme Court temporarily blocks order requiring Trump administration to release billions in US foreign aid.
