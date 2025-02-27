TNI Morning News Headlines – February 27, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi rushed to Capital Hospital and inquired about the health condition of the sevayats who fell down while climbing atop Lingaraj Temple.
➡️X-ray technician found hanging in the X-ray room of Capital Hospital.
➡️Orissa High Court directed the State Government to amend Odisha Civil Services Pension Rules, 1992, within 3 months, while dismissing VRS application of a petitioner.
➡️Union Health Minister JP Nadda to arrive in Bhubaneswar today; will participate in a summit to be organised by National Health Mission in Puri on February 28.
➡️Terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy in Sunderbani, Akhnoor, yesterday. Search operations are underway to neutralize the perpetrators.
➡️5.0 magnitude quake hits Assam’s Morigaon, tremors felt in Guwahati.
➡️Nagarkurnool, Telangana: Operation is underway to rescue workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel after its portion collapsed on 22nd February.
➡️Prayagraj: Mahakumbh 2025 concludes but devotees still arriving for holy dip.
➡️104 weapons surrendered in six Manipur districts.
➡️Sensex climbs 231.97 points to 74,834.09 in early trade; Nifty up 65.75 points to 22,613.30.
➡️Rupee falls 14 paise to 87.33 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Donald Trump will impose 25 pc tariffs on EU.
➡️Supreme Court temporarily blocks order requiring Trump administration to release billions in US foreign aid.
Comments are closed.