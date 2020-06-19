English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Fact Check: Has Government of India banned 15 Chinese Apps?

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: A viral message on Social Media quoting an unverified letter attributing to NIC, Government of India, claimed that at least 15 Chinese Apps have been barred in the country.

Many top media houses quoted that unverifed letter to make the claim.

One Twitterati tagged the NIC seeking a clarification on the viral letter.

Later, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team has debunked that report/letter as FAKE.

“A viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that @GoI_Meity has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores. The Order is #Fake. No such instruction has been given by @GoI_MeitY or NIC”, tweets PIB.

Sagar Satapathy
