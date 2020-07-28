“Deepa Sahu is Back”: Sabyasachi Mishra

TNI Bureau: It’s an irreparable loss for the Odia Film and Album Industry which lost Actress Deepa Sahoo to Cancer yesterday.

Actor Sabyasachi Mishra had condoled her demise yesterday. Later, late in the night, he had some emotional news to share.

“Deepa Sahu is back”, he wrote on Social Media with full details.

A pregnant lady Sasmita Sahu was in trouble because of lockdown & other issues at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Sabyasachi had got her admitted to Hosur Govt Hospital. She delivered a baby girl. The mother asked Sabyasachi to name her baby. And, he suggested to name her “Deepa” in the Loving memory of Actress Deepa.

As the Mother kept Sabyasachi’s request, another Deepa Sahu came into existence.

“The baby will again have the same title “Deepa Sahu” 🙏❤️. She is back! Bless the kid and her mother”, he posted.

It can be recalled that Deepa Sahoo was diagnosed with cancer one year ago and was admitted to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on June 20. She was later shifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS on June 24 after her health condition deteriorated. She breathed her last yesterday.