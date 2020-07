 Districts in Odisha with High COVID-19 Active Cases

TNI Bureau: Out of 28,107 COVID-19 positive cases reported across Odisha, 17,374 people (61.81%) have recovered so far. Active cases in the State now stand at 10,544.

Ganjam remains the most affected district followed by Khordha and Cuttack.

Let’s have a look at the COVID-19 active cases in the most affected districts of Odisha.

👉 Ganjam: Total +Ve Cases – 9501; Recovered – 5996. Active – 3414. Deaths – 85.

👉 Khordha: Total +Ve Cases – 3572; Recovered – 1548. Active – 1997. Deaths – 19.

👉 Cuttack: Total +Ve Cases – 1885; Recovered – 1181. Active – 690. Deaths – 11.

👉 Gajapati: Total +Ve Cases – 1145; Recovered – 670. Active – 466. Deaths – 9.

👉 Koraput: Total +Ve Cases – 558; Recovered – 168. Active – 390. Deaths – 0.

👉 Sundargarh: Total +Ve Cases – 1112; Recovered – 763. Active – 340. Deaths – 6.

👉 Puri: Total +Ve Cases – 692; Recovered – 362. Active – 326. Deaths – 2.

👉 Keonjhar: Total +Ve Cases – 730; Recovered – 429. Active – 300. Deaths – 0.

👉 Rayagada: Total +Ve Cases – 624; Recovered – 349. Active – 269. Deaths – 6.

👉 Balasore: Total +Ve Cases – 885; Recovered – 655. Active – 225. Deaths – 2.