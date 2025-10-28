Odisha CM reviews Cyclone Montha preparedness, stresses ‘Zero Casualty’

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting in Bhubaneswar to assess the State’s preparedness for ‘Montha’.

The CM asked senior officials and district Collectors to take all measures to mitigate the impact of the cyclonic storm and achieve the goal of ‘zero casualty’. Majhi also took stock of the evacuation drive with a focus on Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

📌Odisha Government is leaving no stone unturned for a zero casualty in the State.

📌30 ODRAF, 5 NDRF, 123 fire brigades deployed.

📌11,396 people, including 2693 pregnant women, have been shifted to safer places.

📌The State Government plans to shift another 30,554 people, if needed.

📌CM directs to provide assistance to farmers by assessing crop losses as much as possible after cyclone.

📌Schools and Anganwadi centers in 8 affected districts (Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur) have been closed till 30th August. The holiday period will be extended if necessary.