Cyclone Montha Crosses Odisha Without Any Major Damage

Bhubaneshwar: Cyclone Montha, which made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Amalapuram on Tuesday night, crossed Odisha without causing any major destruction. The severe cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression by Wednesday morning after lashing coastal Andhra Pradesh with heavy rains and winds reaching 100 kmph, before moving north-northwestwards and bringing moderate rainfall to several southern Odisha districts.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that two people died due to the impact of the cyclone, including a woman from Konaseema district who was killed when a palmyra tree fell on her during strong winds. The Chief Minister said the loss was minimised because of timely evacuation and preparedness measures, and instructed officials to continue relief work for the next two days. Power and transportation disruptions persisted in some districts, and restoration work was underway.

In Odisha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state escaped major devastation after the cyclone’s path shifted slightly southward. Instead of striking near Kakinada as initially predicted, Montha made landfall near Amalapuram, around 300 km from Odisha’s Malkangiri district, reducing the potential impact. “We thank Lord Jagannath. The change in the cyclone’s trajectory spared Odisha from severe damage,” Pujari told reporters after reviewing the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the storm’s landfall occurred within the “cone of uncertainty.” Director Dr. Manorama Mohanty of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre explained that such shifts are common due to multiple scientific factors influencing cyclonic systems.

Eight southern Odisha districts—Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal—recorded rainfall and strong winds, causing minor damage to roads, bridges, and houses. The IMD revised its earlier red alert to a yellow warning, forecasting moderate rainfall till October 31. Gosani block in Gajapati received the highest rainfall of 150 mm, followed by Patrapur in Ganjam with 117.4 mm, while 56 other blocks received between 50 and 100 mm.

Pujari said the cyclone affected 33 blocks and 11 urban local bodies, though no casualties were reported in Odisha. Remembering the 1999 super cyclone that hit Odisha on the same day 26 years ago, he noted that this year’s preparedness ensured zero loss of life.

The Odisha government evacuated 11,396 people, including 2,198 pregnant women, to 2,048 disaster relief centres. 362 free kitchens were opened, serving cooked meals to 18,762 evacuees. Relief items such as polythene sheets were distributed to households with damaged walls.

Power supply was disrupted in parts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, and nearby districts, but Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited restored electricity to over 9.5 lakh of the 9.88 lakh affected consumers within 18 hours. Roads blocked by uprooted trees were cleared quickly with help from 33 ODRAF, 5 NDRF, and 13 Fire Services teams, which carried out rescue and restoration work.

Preliminary reports indicated damage to paddy, cotton, and vegetable crops, and a detailed damage assessment of houses, roads, and public infrastructure will begin on Thursday. Compensation will be credited directly to affected families’ bank accounts.

While the cyclone has weakened, Odisha remains on high alert till October 31 due to continuing rain forecasts. Officials expect normalcy to be fully restored across the state by Thursday, marking a successful example of coordinated disaster management and preparedness across eastern India.