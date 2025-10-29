Orissa High Court Appoints Dr Pabitra Mohan Samal as Principal Secretary, Law Department

By Suman Rodrigues
Cuttack: The High Court of Orissa has announced a fresh round of transfers and postings of judicial officers. As per the notification dated October 28, 2025, Dr Pabitra Mohan Samal, who was serving as the District and Sessions Judge of Bolangir Sadar, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Government, Law Department, Odisha.

The outgoing Principal Secretary, Shri Manas Ranjan Barik, has been posted as the District and Sessions Judge, Cuttack, according to an earlier order dated September 20, 2025.

The transfer orders were issued by the Registrar (Administration) of the High Court of Orissa, Cuttack, and copies have been forwarded for uploading on the official website of the Orissa High Court.

 

 

