Cyclone Dana: Schools to remain closed in 14 Odisha Districts

TNI Bureau: Due to the impending severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, all schools will remain closed in 14 districts of Odisha, from October 23 to October 25, 2024.

According to the order released by the Government, a well-marked low-pressure area has been developed over east central Bay of Bengal today which will intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over east central Bay of Bengal.

It is very likely to move north westwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning and further very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar lsland during night of October 24 and early morning October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Under its impact 14 districts – Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts are likely to be affected with wind action as well as heavy rainfall.