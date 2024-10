Know Which Odisha Districts to be affected by Severe Cyclonic Storm

IMD issued a red alert predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal. Rain will start on October 23 and expected to be heavier on October 24-25.