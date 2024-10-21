TNI Evening News Headlines – October 21, 2024

➡️All schools in 14 districts of Odisha will remain closed for three days as a precautionary measure against cyclone ‘Dana’.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu’s Odisha visit postponed. She was scheduled to tour Bangirposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri and Bhubaneswar from October 23 to 25.
➡️Cyclone Dana: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the preparedness. Tourists & pilgrims asked to leave Puri before October 23.
➡️Dearness Allowance hiked for Odisha Government employees from 50% to 53%.
➡️RG Kar Hospital Protest: Protesting Doctors withdraw their hunger strike as well as other agitation, after meeting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
➡️Maharashtra: Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav was manhandled by a mob.
➡️Maharashtra: Four Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district.
➡️Former BJP MLAs Lois Marandi, Kunal Sarangi join JMM ahead of Jharkhand Assembly polls.
➡️DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda appointed additional secretary in PMO.
➡️Six killed, eight injured in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon.
