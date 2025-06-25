TNI Evening News Headlines – June 25, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Indian returns to Space after 41 Years. IAF Group Captain & Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the 2nd Indian after Rakesh Sharma to travel to space.
📌A wall of the new building at Cuttack Sishu Bhavan collapses due to Incessant Rains.
 
📌Odisha Government launches e-registration app for all revenue services.
 
📌BJD’s student wing launches statewide campus protests over Gopalpur Gangrape and rising crimes against women in Odisha.
 
📌Odisha Youth Congress hurls eggs, tomatoes at CM Mohan Majhi’s residence.
 
📌CBSE to conduct Class 10 Board exams twice a year from 2026. Exams in February and May with best score considered final.
 
📌Pushparaj, a casting company owner arrested for raping French woman in Udaipur.
 
📌Top Punjab Police officer chairs meeting in Pathankot ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
📌India celebrated its return to human spaceflight as Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma.
 
📌Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow; to collaborate with Russia’s state broadcaster, Russia Today (RT), for an upcoming documentary series titled ‘Imperial Receipts’.
 
📌Dubai-based doctor donates Rs 6 crore for Ahmedabad plane crash victims at BC Medical College.
 
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport; will take part in the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting in China.
 
📌US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Iran rebuilds nuclear facilities, the United States will carry out another strike on it.
 
📌Donald Trump claims he ended India-Pakistan conflict with Trade Talks.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.