TNI Evening News Headlines – June 25, 2025

📌A wall of the new building at Cuttack Sishu Bhavan collapses due to Incessant Rains.
📌Odisha Government launches e-registration app for all revenue services.
📌BJD’s student wing launches statewide campus protests over Gopalpur Gangrape and rising crimes against women in Odisha.
📌Odisha Youth Congress hurls eggs, tomatoes at CM Mohan Majhi’s residence.
📌CBSE to conduct Class 10 Board exams twice a year from 2026. Exams in February and May with best score considered final.
📌Pushparaj, a casting company owner arrested for raping French woman in Udaipur.
📌Top Punjab Police officer chairs meeting in Pathankot ahead of Amarnath Yatra.
📌India celebrated its return to human spaceflight as Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS, 41 years after Rakesh Sharma.
📌Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow; to collaborate with Russia’s state broadcaster, Russia Today (RT), for an upcoming documentary series titled ‘Imperial Receipts’.
📌Dubai-based doctor donates Rs 6 crore for Ahmedabad plane crash victims at BC Medical College.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport; will take part in the SCO Defence Ministers Meeting in China.
📌US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if Iran rebuilds nuclear facilities, the United States will carry out another strike on it.
📌Donald Trump claims he ended India-Pakistan conflict with Trade Talks.
Comments are closed.