CRPF warns against circulation of Fake Pics of Body Parts of Martyrs

TNI Bureau: Taking strong action to circulation of fake pictures of body parts of Martyrs of Pulwama terror attack to invoke hatred, CRPF has issued advisory against such acts. People are seen circulated mutilated, gory pictures claiming those are from the terror attack, which claimed lives of 40 jawans.

” It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our Martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts. Report such content at [email protected] “, CRPF tweeted.