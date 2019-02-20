Fake News being spread about harassment of Kashmiri Students: CRPF

TNI Bureau: While several political leaders, journalists and intellectuals are trying to create a narrative that Kashmiri students are being targeted across the country aftermath Pulwama attack, the CRPF has issued an advisory in this regard.

The CRPF has called those reports ‘FAKE’. While some stray incidents of violence did occur, it’s a fact that many Kashmiri students were booked, arrested or expelled for celebrating the Pulwama massacre and putting anti-India and anti-CRF posts on Social Media.

Here’s the Advisory issued by CRPF:

👉 Fake news about harassment of students from #Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media.