Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as India’s Vice President

TNI Bureau: Jagdeep Dhankar resigned as the Vice President of India on health ground today and sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution, said Dhankar, who has assumed the post on August 11, 2022.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” he said in the letter.

“I express my deep gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he added.

He further said, “The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon’ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.”

I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy, Dhankar mentioned adding that it has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honor.

“As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” he wished.