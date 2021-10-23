Covid Vaccination: Odisha placed at 12th Spot in India

Insight Bureau: While India has administered more than 100 crore Covid Vaccine doses – second highest after China (233 Crore+), Odisha has not done enough to meet the target. Currently, Odisha is placed at 12th spot in Covid Vaccination.

With 3.55 crore vaccine doses, Odisha is way behind other top states, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Out of 3,55,64,698 vaccine doses, 1,06,00,977 people have taken both doses to become fully vaccinated. At least 2,49,63,721 people have taken the first dose only and are waiting for their turn to receive the second dose.

Ganjam is leading the pack with 37,68,498 vaccine doses till date, followed by Khordha (34,75,346) and Cuttack (20,11,867). Deogarh (2,81,104) and Boudh (3,25,954) are at the bottom with lowest number of vaccine doses.

When it comes to nationally, Uttar Pradesh is on the top with 12.52 crore vaccine doses so far, followed by Maharashtra (9.50 crore), West Bengal (7.15 crore), Gujarat (6.85 crore), Madhya Pradesh (6.84 crore), Bihar (6.45 crore), Karnataka (6.32 crore) and Rajasthan (6.14 crore).