TNI Evening News Headlines – October 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 184 more COVID positive cases & 243 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 127 local contact cases and 59 quarantine cases.

➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: NCPCR directs Bolangir SP to conduct an inquiry in accordance to POCSO Act & send a detailed report within 5 days.

➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: BJP Mahila Morcha intensifies protest.

➡️ Mamita Meher Murder Case: Members of BJP Yuva Morcha gherao Kalahandi SP office demanding suspension of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra.

➡️ Manish Anurag Murder Case: Police arrest Hotel South City bar owner Pradyumna Jena, manager Sourabh Jain & constable Prasanna Behera.

➡️ The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar arrests Anikesh Sahoo of Cuttack for impersonating ITDC official & trying to sell Nilachal Ashok Hotel in Puri.

India News

➡️ PM Modi interacts with vaccine manufacturers; PM Modi praises their efforts which has resulted in India crossing 100 crore vaccination mark.

➡️ A 6-year-old girl was raped in Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar area; accused absconding.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred 45 km north-east of Karimnagar, Telangana at 1403 hours: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Amit Shah begins 3-Day trip to J&K; Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds security review meeting during his three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Kerala reports 8,909 new #COVID19 cases, 8,780 recoveries and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya for ‘Ram Lalla Darshan’ on October 26.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh to rename Faizabad Railway Station as Ayodhya Cantt.

World News

➡️ Pakistan fails in convincing to resume $6 Billion extended Loan facility.

➡️ Indian-origin blogger shot dead in Mexico drug violence.

➡️ Delta variant mutation could be more transmissible, warns UK health agency.

➡️ T20 WC: India and Pakistan players walk in together for training on eve of opening battle.

➡️ T20 World Cup: Australia (121/5) beat South Africa (118/9) by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.