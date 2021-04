TNI Bureau: In view of rising Covid-19 cases across the State, Odisha Government has suspended classroom teaching for Class 9 & 11 students in all Govt, Aided & Private schools with immediate effect till April 30, 2021.

The Students will be allowed to go back to home immediately. The school’s may take up online classes, if required.

Class X & XII classes however will continue till April 25, 2021. Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed during classes and at hostels.