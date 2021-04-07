TNI Evening News Headlines – April 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ COVID 19 Resurge: Odisha Government suspends Classroom Teaching of 9th & 11th Standard Students.

➡️ Odisha Government asks district admins to remain in readiness for functioning of dedicated Covid Care Centres in view of surge in Covid 19 cases.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation restricts public access to offices of BMC & BDA from April 12 to April 30.

➡️ Odisha Government to allow Covid Vaccination at workplaces (public and private offices) from April 11 to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

➡️ Convention Hall of Hotel Presidency in Bhubaneswar sealed for Covid Guidelines Violation.

➡️ PM Modi to release Hindi Version of Odisha Itihaas by Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab on April 9.

➡️ Koraput: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 clamped in 22 villages in Kotia from 5 pm today to 6 pm tomorrow following Andhra Pradesh Govt’s attempt to conduct Panchayat samiti & zilla parishad polls.

➡️ Enforcement drive carried out by Commissionerate Police at market areas and Railway Station. The COVID19 appropriate behavior was checked at market areas.

➡️ Temperature dropped in coastal Odisha; Western Odisha sizzles with Sonepur at 42 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Odisha police collect Rs 1.76 Cr as fines from Covid rule violators, 77 Covid rule violators arrested in last 4 Days.

➡️ Jindal Steels eager to build Container Manufacturing Unit in Paradip.

India News

➡️ Complete lockdown to be imposed in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district from April 9 till April 19.

➡️ India becomes fastest Covid Vaccinating Country with vaccinating a daily average of 30,93,861 vaccine doses; surpasses US.

➡️ Over 84 million Covid vaccine doses administered across India.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 59,907 new COVID cases, 30,296 recoveries, and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 10,428 new COVID 19 cases, 6007 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. All Mumbai beaches closed for visitors till April 30.

➡️ Karnataka reports 6,976 new COVID 19 cases, Uttar Pradesh reports 6023 new COVID 19 cases, Delhi 5506, Madhya Pradesh 4,043, Gujarat 3,575 and Punjab reports 2,997 fresh COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government announces night curfew in urban areas.

➡️ All degree exams of Mangalore University, scheduled from April 8 to April 10, postponed.

➡️ 60 students test positive for COVID-19 at IIT Roorkee; 5 hostels sealed.

➡️ All State board students of class 9th & 11th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

➡️ PM Modi interacts with students in the virtual edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

➡️ Lucknow- New Delhi- Lucknow Tejas Express train will remain cancelled from 09.04.2021 till further advice: Railways.

➡️ COVID Resurge: ICC has backup plans for T20 World Cup in India.

➡️ Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian Woman Sailor to qualify for Olympics.

World News

➡️ UK to offer AstraZeneca alternative to under-30s after 19 people died in the country from rare blood clots after receiving the jab.

➡️ Mexico authorizes emergency use of India’s Covaxin: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

➡️ Joe Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid Vaccine by April 19.

➡️ Sri Lanka bans palm oil imports with immediate effect; asks plantations to uproot trees and replace them with other environment-friendly crops.