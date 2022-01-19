Covid Spike in Khordha District @ Last 10 Days
Insight Bureau: Khordha district has accounted highest daily Covid-19 cases in Odisha with 4,347 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Khordha district is proving to be a big headache for the Odisha Government. The district, which includes the capital city of Bhubaneswar, has consistently accounting for over 30% of the total daily positive cases for last several weeks.
Odisha on Wednesday reported 11,607 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The active caseload in the State stands at 84,770. As many as 7,745 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recovery figures to 1073777.
Last 10 days Covid-19 record of Khordha Dist:
January 19: 4347
January 18: 3469
January 17: 2934
January 16: 3424
January 15: 3087
January 14: 3496
January 13: 3188
January 12: 2615
January 11: 2226
January 10: 933
