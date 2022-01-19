Covid Spike in Khordha District @ Last 10 Days

Insight Bureau: Khordha district has accounted highest daily Covid-19 cases in Odisha with 4,347 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Khordha district is proving to be a big headache for the Odisha Government. The district, which includes the capital city of Bhubaneswar, has consistently accounting for over 30% of the total daily positive cases for last several weeks.

Odisha on Wednesday reported 11,607 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload in the State stands at 84,770. As many as 7,745 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative recovery figures to 1073777.

Last 10 days Covid-19 record of Khordha Dist:

January 19: 4347

January 18: 3469

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

January 17: 2934

January 16: 3424

January 15: 3087

January 14: 3496

January 13: 3188

January 12: 2615

January 11: 2226

January 10: 933