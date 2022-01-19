Nitish Kumar becomes the 1st CM to get infected with Omicron

He became the first Chief Minister in India who tested positive for the ‘variant of concern’ during the second round of genome sequencing test at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) on Tuesday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Nitish Kumar Omicron
148

Insight Bureau:  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who had tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in home isolation, is among 40 new Omicron cases recorded in Bihar, reported by National Media.

He became the first Chief Minister in India who tested positive for the ‘variant of concern’ during the second round of genome sequencing test at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) on Tuesday.

The samples were collected between January 1 and 11.

Related Posts

Journalists in Odisha to get Booster Dose Soon

TNI Evening News Headlines – January 18, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Recently, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai took to Twitter to announce that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, several Chief Ministers including Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), BS Yediyuruppa (Karnataka), K. Chandrasekhar (Telangana), Vijay Rupani (Guajarat), Jairam Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), N Biren Singh (Manipur), Conrad K Sangma (Meghalaya), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Tirath Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), N. Ranagasamy (Puducherry), Biplab Deb (Tripura) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) were tested positive for coronavirus.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/list-of-cms-tested-positive-for-covid-19/

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.