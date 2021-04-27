Bhubaneswar reports 773 Covid-19 Cases, 343 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 773 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 35227.

👉 Out of the 773 new cases, 140 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 632 are local cases.

👉 59 people from Patia, 42 people from Nayapalli and 41 from Khandagiri have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 343 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (April 24):

👉 Total +Ve Cases –41401

👉 Active Cases-5896

👉 Recovered Cases –35227

👉 Deceased – 257