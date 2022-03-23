Moderna’s low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6!

Insight Bureau: Moderna’s low dose COVID-19 vaccine works in babies and preschoolers under the age of 6, the company announced on Wednesday. If regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer, it added.

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the US and Europe to authorise two small-dose shots for kids under 6.

