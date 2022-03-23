Moderna’s low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6!

If regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer, it added.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the US and Europe to authorise two small-dose shots for kids under 6.

