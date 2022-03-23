Moderna’s low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6!
If regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer, it added.
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the US and Europe to authorise two small-dose shots for kids under 6.
We're announcing positive interim data from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study of our #COVID19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in children 6 months to under 2 years and 2 years to under 6 years of age.https://t.co/CqdRMSv3Kv pic.twitter.com/whcObVY4CD
— Moderna (@moderna_tx) March 23, 2022
