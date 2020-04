Corona Update @ USA – April 12, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,514 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 30,546 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 22,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 560,000.

France has reported 561 COVID-19 deaths and 2,937 positive cases – lower tally in a while. Italy has reported 431 deaths and 4,092 positive cases (lowest number of daily deaths since March 19) while Spain witnessed 366 new deaths and 2,992 positive cases (sharp decline).

737 new deaths and 5,288 +ve cases were reported from the UK. Belgium reported 1,629 new cases of coronavirus and 268 new deaths.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide nears the 1,853,000 mark. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 114,000.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,514 new deaths; 30,546 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 22,115; Number of Cases – 560,433

👉 New York accounts for 34% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 758 new deaths reported from New York State; 8,236 new cases.

👉 Over 32,000 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted over 2.8 million tests so far.

👉 Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City reached 100,000.

👉 New York State – 9,385 deaths; 189,415 cases

👉 New Jersey – 2,350 deaths; 61,850 cases

👉 Michigan – 1,487 deaths; 24,638 cases

👉 California – 681 deaths; 23,287 cases

👉 Louisiana – 840 deaths; 20,595 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 756 deaths; 25,475 cases

👉 Florida – 461 deaths; 19,895 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 561 deaths; 22,920 cases

👉 Illinois – 720 deaths; 20,852 cases

👉 Washington – 508 deaths; 10,530 cases

👉 Connecticut – 554 deaths; 12,035 cases

👉 Georgia – 442 deaths; 12,550 cases

👉 Texas – 278 deaths; 13,640 cases

👉 Maryland – 235 deaths; 8,225 cases

👉 Indiana – 343 deaths; 7,928 cases

👉 Colorado – 290 deaths; 7,303 cases

👉 Ohio – 253 deaths; 6,604 cases