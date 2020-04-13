COVID Relief: Payment of Private School Fees deferred in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The All Odisha Private School Association (AOPSA) has decided to defer the payment of school fees for the current quarter (April-June, 2020) in order to provide some relief to the parents of students.

However, the decision failed to satisfy the parents, who wanted a complete waiver for the period in view of tremendous economic depression owing to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools have waived off the food and transport charges for the period.

The AOPSA has ruled out complete waiver of fees in private schools, saying it would put the school managements under tremendous pressure as they would have to pay salary to all employees and bear other relevant expenses.

The association has given an option to the parents to deposit school fees of three months — April, May and June, 2020 (without late fee) by end of June when the schools reopen.

Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik had requested the private schools to consider reduction or deferment of school fees from April to June, 2020.