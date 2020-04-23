60-hour Shutdown announced in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur

TNI Bureau: In a bid to enhance aggressive contact tracing and keep the situation under control, Odisha Government has announced a 60-hour shutdown in 3 districts affected by Covid-19 – Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

The shutdown will be effective from 10 PM today and continue till 10 AM on April 26. Only essential services such as medicine stores will remain open during the shutdown. It would be a curfew-like situation and nobody will be allowed to come out of their houses.

The decision to impose Bhubaneswar like shutdown in these 3 districts were taken after 28 COVID-19 +VE cases were reported here in the last 5 days.

All Sarpanchs have been directed to trace all people who returned from West Bengal after lockdown. Many are said to be hiding.

All borders will be sealed. Strict vigil would be maintained to prevent influx of people from West Bengal to Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. 27 platoons of police have also been sent to these 3 districts. More will be sent if needed.

Earlier, 6 COVID-19 positive cases were reported earlier in the day – 4 from Jajpur and 2 from Balasore.

COVID-19 Cases in 3 Districts:

👉 Jajpur – 12

👉 Bhadrak – 11

👉 Balasore – 10