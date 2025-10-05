Cops issue Public Advisory on Cuttack Violence

🔴Commissionerate Police : Public Advisory 🚨

We urge citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to fake videos and malicious rumours circulating on social media regarding the alleged death of a person following a recent clash between groups in Cuttack city.

✅ Fact Check:

In the course of the clash, four individuals sustained injuries. Of these, three (Pintu Mahar, Mukesh Mahar and Subhashree Jena) have been discharged following treatment on 4th October. The fourth person (Sankar Biswal) remains under medical care and is currently stable, talking and not in any danger. No fatalities have occurred in connection with this incident.

🚫 False narratives are being spread to incite hate, fear and disrupt harmony among communities.

Commissionerate Police is actively monitoring social media platforms where fake videos and inflammatory rumours are being circulated.

Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

We urge the public to act responsibly, refrain from forwarding unverified messages, and report any suspicious content to the authorities immediately.