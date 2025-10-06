TNI Morning News Headlines – October 06, 2025

📌Security has been beefed up in Cuttack. Internet services suspended, 36-hour curfew imposed in parts of Cuttack.
📌Commissionerate Police urges citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to fake videos and malicious rumours circulating on social media following group clash in Cuttack.
📌Odisha celebrates kumar purnima and gajalaxmi puja with gaiety.
📌Toll in the devastating landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district rises to 24.
📌SMS Hospital Fire: 6 people died after a fire broke out in the ICU ward of Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur, Rajasthan.
📌Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar Elections at 4 PM today. Nuapada Bypoll schedule likely too.
📌Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Ladakh UT on wife’s plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention.
📌Devotees take holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj on Sharad Purnima.
📌ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India (247) defeats Pakistan (159) by 88 runs, make it 12-0 in ODI with Pakistan. Kranti Goud earned Player of the Match for her stellar 3-wicket haul.
📌Rescue underway for around 1,000 climbers stranded on Tibetan side of Mt Everest.
📌51 killed in landslides and floods triggered by downpour in Nepal.
