804 Journalists in Odisha await Health Insurance Cards

TNI Bureau: Between June 2024 and February 2025, at least 804 journalists in Odisha have applied for Health Insurance schemes initiated by the government. However, they are yet to receive the new cards as evident in the reply by the government to Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra’s question.

The Government has clarified that their applications have been processed and are being combined with the transformed Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana, which is the reason behind the delay.