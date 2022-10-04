Consolation Win for South Africa; India win T20I Series 2-1

TNI Bureau: South Africa secured a consolation win in the 3rd and final T20I, as India won the Series 2-1. Thanks to a brilliant 100* off 48 balls (with 7 boundaries and 8 sixes) by Rilee Rossouw, South Africa prevailed over Team India.

South Africa had posted 227/3 in 20 overs. Apart from Rossouw, Quinton de Kock scored 68 off 43 balls with 6 boundaries and 4 sixes.

The target was huge and the Indian batsmen were never in the game. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals, thanks to disciplined bowling and fielding by the South Africans.

India bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs and lost the match by 49 runs. Dinesh Karthik (46), Deepak Chahar (31), Rishabh Pant (27) were the top scorers. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh did not play today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dwaine Pretorius took 3 wickets for South Africa. Parnell, Ngidi and Maharaj shared two wickets each.

Rossouw was declared ‘Player of the Match’. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged ‘Player of the Series’.

India had won the first T20I by 8 wickets and the second match by 16 runs.