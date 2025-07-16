Congress to Gherao Parliament over Soumyashree Death: Alka Lamba

TNI Bureau: Congress will to gherao the Parliament over Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bisi’s death, informed President of All India Mahila Congress Alka Lamba.

While speaking to the media persons in Bhubaneswar, Lamba said that Parliament session will begin on July 21 and Congress will gherao the Parliament.

Issues of Odisha will be given priority during the protest as the system has completely failed in the State, she informed.

“The Congress Party has called for Odisha Bandh on July 17 which is our constitutional rights and we shall be observing the bandh by following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. The aim of the bandh is to make the state government awake, give justice to girls, create a threat among the criminal and to keep the Holy land of Lord Jagannath safe for women and girls,” she said.