Odisha Govt Hands Over Soumyashree Death Probe to Crime Branch

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government on Wednesday handed over the probe into the death of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College student Soumyashree Bisi to the Crime Branch, amid rising public outrage and political pressure.

The 20-year-old student had died on Monday after setting herself on fire on July 12, alleging sexual harassment by her professor.

DSP Iman Kalyan Nayak from the Crime Against Women and Children Wing has been deputed to lead the investigation, with Inspector Panchali Rout assisting. Nayak will function as Officer-in-Charge of Sahadevkhunta Police Station during the probe.

Earlier, Balasore police had arrested the college principal Dillip Ghose and HoD Samira Kumar Sahoo, booking them under BNS sections related to abetment, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said nearly 20 people could come under scrutiny. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan accused the Opposition of politicising the case and assured a fair probe.

The case has triggered widespread protests across Odisha, with demands for a judicial probe and resignations from top officials.