FIH Hockey Pro League 2025: Tickets Available FREE on TicketGenie

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar is gearing up for an electrifying season of world-class hockey as the 6th edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 arrives at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium from February 15 to 25, 2025. The tournament will witness top international teams battling it out in an intense display of skill and competition.

Indian hockey fans have more reason to rejoice as Hockey India has announced free entry for all spectators, ensuring an unforgettable stadium experience for supporters. Fans can claim their virtual tickets on Ticketgenie’s website or app to enjoy seamless access to the matches.

The Bhubaneswar leg will feature five powerhouse men’s teams—India, England, Spain, Germany, and Ireland—while the women’s competition will see India face Germany, England, Netherlands, and Spain. Each team is scheduled to play two matches in this high-stakes league.

India’s campaign kicks off with a double-header on February 15, with the women’s team taking on England, followed by the men’s team clashing against Spain.

How to Get Free Tickets?

Hockey enthusiasts can register at www.ticketgenie.in to secure a virtual ticket, ensuring easy entry to the venue on match days.