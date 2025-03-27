Centre to develop 6 Inland Waterways in Odisha to boost Tourism and Transport

TNI Bureau: The Centre has initiated the development of six inland waterways in Odisha to enhance cargo transport and river cruise tourism. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is spearheading projects across Brahmani, Mahanadi, Baitarni, Birupa, Buddha Balanga, and Subarnarekha rivers.

These key initiatives include a coal evacuation route from Talcher, river cruise tourism near Bhitarkanika Forest, and connectivity to heritage sites like the Diamond Triangle. Infrastructure upgrades, including passenger jetties and floating terminals, are also planned.

While Chilika Lake remains under Odisha’s jurisdiction, IWAI has offered technical support.