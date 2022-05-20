Congress’ Chintan Shivir fails to achieve anything: Prashant Kishor

Kishor claimed that it achieved nothing significant.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Prashant Kishor not to join Congress
Insight Bureau: Prashant Kishor, who recently scrapped plans to join Congress after negotiations collapsed, painted a bleak future for the party after its three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Kishor claimed that it achieved nothing significant.

“I have been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!” Kishor tweeted.

Earlier, Kishor in an interview with a media house called the Congress’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra a “confusing enterprise”.

Notably, Kishor will also start a similar endeavour soon in Bihar. Talking about his padyatra, the election strategist said that his padyatra would be a 3,000-kilometer walk throughout Bihar that could take a year to complete. It will begin on 2nd October in the Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district, where Mahatma Gandhi began his satyagraha campaign in 1917.

