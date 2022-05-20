Elon Musk in Trouble: Victim or Culprit?

Insight Bureau: Elon Musk and the recent controversy following him allegedly harassing a fight attendant is punching any other stories to the bottom. The current most discussed topic is Musk, some for where some against him, keeping the billionaire in the middle of Victim or Culprit tag.

After Business Insider’s report alleging SpaceX paid an employee $250,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit against company founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the billionaire said the attacks against him “should be viewed through a political lens”. Without directly referring to the insider story, the Tesla CEO said nothing would stop him from “fighting for a bright future and right to free speech.”

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Insider in its report claimed, the flight attendant who accused SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of sexually harassing her on a flight in 2016 was reportedly paid $2,50,000 to remain silent on the matter. The stewardess was paid by SpaceX in 2018 to settle the sexual misconduct lawsuit against Elon Musk.

The employee, who formerly worked under contract for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet, accused Musk of exposing himself, rubbing the attendant’s thigh without consent, and offering to buy her a horse or an erotic masseur, as reported by Business Insider.

The incident is alleged in a statement signed by a friend of the lady and prepared in support of her claim. The details in this story come from the statement, as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records, that Insiders obtained from the friend.

According to the statement, the lady told her friend that after taking the job as a flight attendant, she was pushed to get a masseuse license so she could massage Musk. She went on to say that during one such massage session in a private cabin on Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER, he propositioned to her.

The flight attendant told her friend that in 2016, Musk asked her to come to his room during a flight for a full-body massage. She said in her statement that when she walked into his room, she found him “completely naked except than a sheet covering the lower half of his body.”