TNI Evening News Headlines – November 13, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 13, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Ram Nath Kovind with the winners of National Sports and Adventure Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 103 more COVID positive cases & 148 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 70 local contact cases and 33 quarantine cases.

➡️ 309 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1034300.

➡️ Odisha’s Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas get Arjuna Award.

➡️ Maharashtra emerges Champion at National Yogasana Sports Championships hosted by Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad forms over Bay of Bengal; landfall likely around November 18.

➡️ An old woman in Cuttack donates house worth over Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller.

➡️ London-based Odia entrepreneur Arun Kar wins ‘Global Indian of the Year Award’ for his contribution in setting up London-based multi-national digital innovation company ‘Xpertnest’.

India News

➡️ Colonel, his wife and son among 7 dead in ambush by terrorists in Manipur.

➡️ Gadchiroli Encounter: Security forces kill 26 Maoists in Maharashtra.

➡️ Delhi schools shut from Monday for a week owing to pollution. Construction activities not to be allowed (between November 14-17).

➡️ President Kovind presents National Sports Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️ Maharashtra: Pillar of an under-construction Metro bridge collapsed in Bhiwandi area of ​​Thane; 5 labourers injured.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via VC tomorrow.

➡️ Trinamool Congress appoints Mahua Moitra as the State in charge of Goa unit.

World News

➡️ Xi will hold a virtual meeting with Biden on Tuesday morning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

➡️ India-led International Solar Alliance signs UN pact at COP26 in Glasgow.

➡️ Pakistan may allow transportation of wheat from India to Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban claim 75% of girl students back in Afghanistan schools.

