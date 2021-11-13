TNI Evening News Headlines – November 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 103 more COVID positive cases & 148 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 70 local contact cases and 33 quarantine cases.

➡️ 309 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1034300.

➡️ Odisha’s Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas get Arjuna Award.

➡️ Maharashtra emerges Champion at National Yogasana Sports Championships hosted by Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad forms over Bay of Bengal; landfall likely around November 18.

➡️ An old woman in Cuttack donates house worth over Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller.

➡️ London-based Odia entrepreneur Arun Kar wins ‘Global Indian of the Year Award’ for his contribution in setting up London-based multi-national digital innovation company ‘Xpertnest’.

India News

➡️ Colonel, his wife and son among 7 dead in ambush by terrorists in Manipur.

➡️ Gadchiroli Encounter: Security forces kill 26 Maoists in Maharashtra.

➡️ Delhi schools shut from Monday for a week owing to pollution. Construction activities not to be allowed (between November 14-17).

➡️ President Kovind presents National Sports Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️ Maharashtra: Pillar of an under-construction Metro bridge collapsed in Bhiwandi area of ​​Thane; 5 labourers injured.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via VC tomorrow.

➡️ Trinamool Congress appoints Mahua Moitra as the State in charge of Goa unit.

World News

➡️ Xi will hold a virtual meeting with Biden on Tuesday morning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

➡️ India-led International Solar Alliance signs UN pact at COP26 in Glasgow.

➡️ Pakistan may allow transportation of wheat from India to Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban claim 75% of girl students back in Afghanistan schools.