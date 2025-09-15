Congress likely to go with Ghasiram Majhi in Nuapada

TNI Bureau: The upcoming ‘Battle of Nuapada’ is getting interesting even though rituals of Late MLA Rajendra Dholakia, is not yet over. BJP is reportedly eyeing Dholakia’s son Jay, but BJD will leave no stones unturned to retain him. BJP Stalwart Basant Panda’s son Abhinandan, who finished third in last election, is trying his best to get the nod again.

Congress, which has strong pocket votes in Nuapada, is likely to go with Ghasiram Majhi, who was snubbed in 2024 polls, but polled 50,941 votes as an Independent and finished a creditable second. Congress Candidate Sarat Pattanayak secured just 15,501 votes, finished fourth and lost his deposits.

Ghasiram had contested on Congress ticket in 2014 and 2019. He polled 39,654 votes and 45,317 votes respectively in both elections, but was denied a ticket in 2024. Congress sees Nuapada an opportunity to strengthen its position and send a positive message to the voters in Odisha. All eyes will be on Odisha Congress and PCC President Bhakta Charan Das.