Closing bell Tuesday: Sensex bleeds, Nifty dips

TNI Bureau: The BSE benchmark index briefly hovered in the positive zone as the index touched a high of 58,028 this morning. Towards the end of the day, the BSE index had slumped to a low of 57,050 – down 978 points from the high of the day.

The Sensex finally ended with a heavy loss of 844 points at 57,147. In the process, the BSE benchmark index has now shed 1,075 points in the last three straight trading sessions.

The NSE Nifty not only dipped below the 17,000-mark, but also below its psychological 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) placed at 16,986, yet again. The Nifty 50 finally settled at 16,984 – down 258 points on Tuesday.

Among individual stocks, Infosys was down 2.5 per cent. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined up to 2 per cent after the company clocked 8 per cent net profit in Q2FY23.

Among other IT stocks, Tech Mahindra too shed 2.5 per cent. HCL Technologies and Wipro too declined 2 per cent each ahead of their Q2 results.

On the other hand, Axis Bank and Asian Paints mustered gains.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 2.59 per cent to USD 93.70 per barrel.