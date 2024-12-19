Closing bell: Sensex ends 1000 pts lower, Nifty dips

Benchmark stock market indices continued to dip, with the S&P BSE Sensex ending the session nearly 1,000 points lower and the NSE Nifty50 falling below 24,000.

The Sensex ended 964.15 points lower at 79,218.05, while the Nifty50 settled 247.15 points lower at 23,951.70.

Key losers included Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, and JSW Steel, while Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) stood out as the top Nifty gainer, rising 4% on a positive brokerage upgrade.