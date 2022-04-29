Closing bell: Sensex crashes at 460 pts, Nifty over 17,100

Insight Bureau: At close, the Sensex was down 460.19 points or 0.80 per cent at 57,060.87, and the Nifty was down 142.50 points or 0.83 per cent at 17,102.50. Axis Bank was the biggest loser on the benchmark indices, down 6.5 per cent.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, Wipro, and Britannia Industries were the other laggards.

On the upside, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Ultratech Cement were the only gainers.