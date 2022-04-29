Low Pressure next week; may affect Odisha

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Bringing a much-needed relief from the heatwave, a low pressure is expected to affect Odisha.

According to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4.

The low pressure area is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours, the MeT has further stated.

