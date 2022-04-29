Watch Video of ‘Live Cobra’ baarat dance in Mayurbhanj

Insight Bureau: Recently a video went viral in which participants of a marriage procession were seen dancing with a cobra in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday night.

The Forest Department has immediately arrested five persons, including a snake charmer, for their involvement in the offence. Strict action would be taken against the accused as they have violated the wildlife norms, an official said.

According to reports, the procession organisers had hired the snake charmer for displaying the reptile during a ‘Nagin Dance’ by the baaratis in the Karanjia town of Mayurbhanj.

