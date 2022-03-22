Israeli PM to visit India on April 3-5: MEA

Insight Bureau: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit to India on April 3-5, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. His visit is expected to further strengthen the excellent bilateral cooperation in diverse areas such as agriculture, water, trade and science and technology.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Officially announcing Bennett’s visit to India, the MEA said the Israeli PM will undertake the three-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.