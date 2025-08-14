TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday delivered the ceremonial address on the eve of Independence Day.
📌Pipili woman attempted suicide over debt burden; battling for life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
 
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi led a grand Tiranga Yatra in Cuttack as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
 
📌Odisha revenue staff strike enters fourth day today.
 
📌Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra announced a fresh proposal for the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project soon.
 
📌As many as 1,090 personnel from police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services including 31 from them have been honoured with Gallantry awards.
 
📌33 killed as massive cloudburst triggers flash flood in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar.
 
📌Two senior Indian Army officers awarded the Sarvottam Yudha Seva Medal on Independence Day. The list of gallantry awardees includes 4 Kirti Chakras, 4 Vir Chakras, 8 Shaurya Chakras: Indian Army officials.
 
📌Three Agniveers awarded gallantry medals on this Independence Day for their roles in Operation Sindoor and other operations.
 

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌Several top military officers of the Indian Armed Forces will be honoured with Gallantry Awards for their valour during Operation Sindoor.
 
📌Bihar SIR row: Supreme Court directs Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters with reasons.
 
📌President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day on August 14, 2025. 
 
📌Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, 10 fire tenders rush to spot.
 
📌India rejects US human rights report, calls it ‘biased and misrepresentative’.
 
📌On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Moscow.
 
📌New South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to visit India from August 15-17.
 
 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.