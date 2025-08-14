TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2025

📌Pipili woman attempted suicide over debt burden; battling for life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi led a grand Tiranga Yatra in Cuttack as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
📌Odisha revenue staff strike enters fourth day today.
📌Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra announced a fresh proposal for the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project soon.
📌As many as 1,090 personnel from police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services including 31 from them have been honoured with Gallantry awards.
📌33 killed as massive cloudburst triggers flash flood in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar.
📌Two senior Indian Army officers awarded the Sarvottam Yudha Seva Medal on Independence Day. The list of gallantry awardees includes 4 Kirti Chakras, 4 Vir Chakras, 8 Shaurya Chakras: Indian Army officials.
📌Three Agniveers awarded gallantry medals on this Independence Day for their roles in Operation Sindoor and other operations.
📌Several top military officers of the Indian Armed Forces will be honoured with Gallantry Awards for their valour during Operation Sindoor.
📌Bihar SIR row: Supreme Court directs Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters with reasons.
📌President Droupadi Murmu addresses the Nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day on August 14, 2025.
📌Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, 10 fire tenders rush to spot.
📌India rejects US human rights report, calls it ‘biased and misrepresentative’.
📌On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Moscow.
📌New South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun to visit India from August 15-17.
