Chandipur’s Dry Fish Industry Faces Peril Amid Climate Change and Economic Pressures

By Janaki Ballav Dash

Balasore: The Chandipur coastline, part of Odisha’s famed Bay of Bengal seacoast, is home to around 3,000 families who rely on fishing and the production of dry fish, locally known as sukhua, for their livelihood. This traditional trade, once a thriving sector, is now under severe threat due to climate change, economic challenges, and shifting generational interests.

Stretching across 480 kilometers, Odisha’s coastline hosts major fishing hubs such as Gopalpur, Ganjam, Puri, Paradip, and Balasore. These areas have long supported millions of fisherfolk. However, the effects of erratic weather, diminishing fish stocks, and the financial burdens of traditional methods have pushed communities to the brink.

Challenges in Dry Fish Production

Dry fish production, primarily handled by women, is labor-intensive. Fishermen venture into the deep sea to catch fish, which are then sun-dried for days. This process involves spreading the fish on bamboo platforms or large polythene sheets, salting them, and flipping them repeatedly to ensure thorough drying. Larger fish varieties like sila and tampudi require extra effort to achieve the light weight and taste that fetch higher prices.

“Sukhua production has become a burden,” laments Usharani Behera, a sukhua maker. Rising costs and the arduous nature of the work have forced many women to seek alternative livelihoods.

The industry traditionally produces a variety of dry fish, including oliari, pilo, sapua, koteri, and chingudi, with prices ranging from ₹100 to ₹800 per kilogram based on size and quality. High-demand varieties like ilsi can sell for as much as ₹2,500 per kilogram, especially during festive seasons such as Durga Puja and Makar Sankranti. Despite its popularity, the revenue from sukhua in this region, once estimated at ₹200 to ₹1,200 crore annually, has seen a sharp decline.

Impact of Climate Change

Erratic climatic conditions and frequent cyclones have wreaked havoc on the industry. Cyclone Dana recently caused losses estimated at ₹15 lakhs, as half-dried fish stored in makeshift polythene sheds were destroyed. “We couldn’t move the stock in time due to a lack of affordable transport,” says Usha, another sukhua maker.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The cyclone also highlighted the lack of governmental support. While local fishermen alleged inaction, District Fisheries Officer J.K. Behera cited staff shortages as a reason for the delayed damage assessment.

Additionally, receding coastlines and stricter government fishing regulations have made it harder for fishermen to operate. Patia Naik, a fisherman, notes that their fishing grounds are now 10 kilometers farther from shore, increasing costs and reducing catch frequency.

Declining Generational Interest

The younger generation is increasingly disinterested in continuing the family trade. With access to education and the lure of alternative careers, many young people are opting out of the labor-intensive and uncertain sukhua trade.

“Sukhua-making units that once numbered in the hundreds have dwindled to just a few,” says Tapan Mohapatra, a fish seed supplier. High-tech drying units are being introduced, but they come with hefty costs, leaving traditional methods at risk of obsolescence.

Despite efforts by government and non-governmental organizations to support the industry, the challenges remain overwhelming. Entrepreneurial initiatives like e-commerce platforms for sukhua have failed due to poor marketing strategies. Without urgent intervention, the traditional sukhua-making trade, a cultural and economic cornerstone of Chandipur, may vanish entirely, warns H.N. Mohapatra, owner of Sadhaba Marine Exports.

The plight of Chandipur’s fisherfolk serves as a stark reminder of the cascading effects of climate change, economic strain, and societal shifts on traditional industries. Immediate measures are needed to preserve this heritage and sustain the livelihoods of thousands who depend on it.