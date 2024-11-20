TNI Morning News Headlines – November 20, 2024

➡️Eight-year-old girl allegedly raped in Trisulia area in Barang; admitted to ICU of Sidhu Bhawan, Cuttack.
➡️Eight-day Bali Jatra has been extended by one more day this year.
➡️Suresh Kumar Panigrahi, Civil Supplies Officer, Subarnapur in Vigilance net, raids on at 11 locations.
➡️Ticket Price reduced for India vs England Barabati ODI on February 9, 2025.
➡️Low pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23; to intensify into depression.
➡️The UGC-NET is scheduled to be held from January 1 to January 19, 2025.
➡️PM Narendra Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Guyana in 56 years.
➡️Polling begins for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Jharkhand votes in second phase.
➡️Jharkhand records 12.71% voter turnout in 2nd phase of Assembly polls; Maharashtra records low 6.61% turnout till 9 am.
➡️Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from Texas but the booster recovery failed.
