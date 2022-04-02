Centre’s Eviction notice to Congress Party; bunglow occupied by Sonia’s aide to be vacated

The documentations of the Ministry of Housing & Urban  Affairs (MHUA) stated that the concerned  property, C-II/109  was issued to the Congress Party in the National Capital, but the rumors were later clarified that Vincent George is currently residing in an apartment & the Bunglow is under the Congress Party's possession.

By Shilpa B
Sonia Gandhi remains Congress President
134

Insight Bureau: The Centre stunned the Congress Party  with an eviction notice to vacate the Bunglow situated in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi  Zone which was occupied by  Sonia Gandhi’s aide, Vincent George.

The documentations of the Ministry of Housing & Urban  Affairs (MHUA) stated that the concerned  property, C-II/109  was issued to the Congress Party in the National Capital, but the rumours were later clarified that Vincent George is currently residing in an apartment & the Bunglow is under the Congress Party’s possession.

Related Posts

GiTAGGED & Chhapan Bhog celebrate Utkala Dibasa in…

PM Modi interacts with Students during Pariksha Pe Charcha…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It has come to notice that the the allotment had been cancelled by the Director of Estates (DOE)in 2013, due to unauthorized occupation of the bunglow in a sumptuous locality & hereby should be vacated.

It also needs to be marked that the Party was allotted time of three working days to respond to the notice & even asked for  personal appearance with a satisfactory explanation for why shouldn’t the eviction notice be issued?

This may also be recorded that a notice issued by the Central Govt to the Congress party read to clear the dues which amounted to ₹3.08 Cr for the properties including Congress office, Sonia Gandhi’s official residence & the residence occupied by her Secretary.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.