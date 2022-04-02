Centre’s Eviction notice to Congress Party; bunglow occupied by Sonia’s aide to be vacated

Insight Bureau: The Centre stunned the Congress Party with an eviction notice to vacate the Bunglow situated in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi Zone which was occupied by Sonia Gandhi’s aide, Vincent George.

The documentations of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MHUA) stated that the concerned property, C-II/109 was issued to the Congress Party in the National Capital, but the rumours were later clarified that Vincent George is currently residing in an apartment & the Bunglow is under the Congress Party’s possession.

It has come to notice that the the allotment had been cancelled by the Director of Estates (DOE)in 2013, due to unauthorized occupation of the bunglow in a sumptuous locality & hereby should be vacated.

It also needs to be marked that the Party was allotted time of three working days to respond to the notice & even asked for personal appearance with a satisfactory explanation for why shouldn’t the eviction notice be issued?

This may also be recorded that a notice issued by the Central Govt to the Congress party read to clear the dues which amounted to ₹3.08 Cr for the properties including Congress office, Sonia Gandhi’s official residence & the residence occupied by her Secretary.