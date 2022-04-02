Manas Swain Murder Case: Niranjan Sethi spills the beans

Insight Bureau: With the investigation into the sensational Manas Swain murder case going on in full swing, the Crime Branch team has taken prime accused Sarmistha Rout and co-accused Niranjan Sethi to ‘Sampurna Media’ office.

Special team of the Crime Branch under DSP Kalpana Sahoo, IO of the case proceeded to Sampoorna office along with Niranjan and Sarmistha. Niranjan led the team and demonstrated the various activities of the persons present in the office as on 7th February. The other accused Sarmistha was taken to her hired residence close to the office. Her mobile phone, which she had left in the house before going out was recovered.

The Crime Branch team has taken four accused persons Sarmista Rout, Jhuna Bhoi, Niranjan Sethi and Ranjan Nayak on five days police remand in connection with Manas Swain murder case.

Crime Branch said that During interrogation the accused Niranjan Sethi has started cooperating with the investigating officer.

He has admitted quite a lot in connection with Manas murder case.

He used to regularly visit Dayal Ashram as he liked social work. He also regularly visited Sampoorna office. Niranjan came to Sampoorna office at about 7 pm on 7.2.2022. At that time Sarmistha, Jhuna, husband of Jhuna, Raj, one person operating the computer, sister in law of Sarmistha were there in the office.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Manas was brought to the office from the ashram. He had also assaulted Manas in the office. At about ten PM he left Sampoorna office.

On 8th March Sarmistha had come to his house in Prashanti Vihar. He had given her Rs 10,000 and also arranged one car for taking them to Kaliapani.

Further interrogation and investigation is in progress.

The accused persons will be produced in the JMFC court, Chandbali on Sunday.